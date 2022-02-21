Finnish Skier Remi Lindholm Suffers Frozen Penis During 2022 Winter Olympics Mass Start Race

Instagram Celebrity

When detailing the incident, the cross-country Olympic skier says that 'the pain was unbearable' when his body parts started to warm up after the race, which was shortened from 50km to 30km.

Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm had the strangest mishap during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The Olympic athlete suffered a frozen penis during the men's 50km mass start race event.

"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," the 24-year-old athlete told the media after the men's 50km start free event, his last race at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19. Following the race, which was shortened to 30km, he said that he headed to a locker room, where he used a heat pack to warm up his body.

"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," Remi shared. He also said that the injury had left the skier concerned about his reproductive organs.

Remi spent over an hour navigating the ski course in howling, freezing winds. "It was one of the worst competitions I've been in," shared the athlete. He went on to say, "It was just about battling through."

Remi came in 28th place in Saturday's race, which marks his Olympic debut. Despite his ailment, Remi expressed disappointment over the shortened race. "When I heard about it, I was disappointed. I would have loved to have a decent ride," he stated.

This was not the first time he suffered a frozen penis during a competition. Last year, he underwent a similar incident in a cross-country skiing race in Ruka, Finland. However, he insisted that the Olympics course was icier.

Aside from Remi, Andrew Musgrave poured his thoughts on the shortened game on social media. Unhappy Andrew tweeted, "They have just shortened the Olympic 50km because it's a bit cold and windy. I don't see that that will make it any warmer or less windy. What a f**king joke!"

Andrew Musgrave fumed after the race was shortened from 50km to 30km.

After completing the race at Zhangjiakou, Andrew told the press, "I thought it was a ridiculous decision. If it's warm enough to race then I don't see why doing an hour and a quarter or 30km, compared to two hours in the 50km, makes it any better." He continued fuming, "It's still the same temperature, it's still the same wind, so I thought it was an absolutely stupid call."

"While you're racing you keep warm and it's not too bad. You're going so hard that it's easy to keep warm. Standing talking to you after the race, on the other hand, is pretty chilly," Andrew continued. "I haven't got a clue why they did it. To be honest, I don't know what they were thinking. Seems a little bit strange to me."

"I'm pretty disappointed," said Andrew, "It wasn't what I came here to do and wasn't exactly what I'd been hoping for." He then admitted that he "struggled a wee bit at altitude before, but this year we've done a lot of training at altitude, preparations for the Games have gone really good." He concluded, "I've to go home and evaluate what we've done wrong, if we've done anything right, and learn from the experience and move on."