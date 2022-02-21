LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

Music

The Los Angeles Lakers ace is caught on camera barely managing to keep himself together while the 'I Try' hitmaker sings a peculiar version of 'The Star Spangled Banner' at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

AceShowbiz - Performing national anthem at a big event comes with the honor and the pressure. No one is safe from the public scrutiny and neither is Macy Gray, whose eyebrow-raising performance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game has drawn mixed reactions.

One that couldn't hide his reaction during the R&B diva's awkward rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers ace was caught on camera struggling to keep himself together during the singer's performance of the national anthem.

Before the game kicked off, Macy took the center stage to sing her peculiar version of the anthem. As the camera switched to capture LeBron, he was seen smiling and keeping his lips sealed to hold back his laughter. Meanwhile, fellow NBA star Stephen Curry who was standing beside him managed to stay focused and keep a solemn expression throughout the performance.

After the video has gone viral, many have given their take on Macy's performance and LeBron's reaction. "He know she high," one guessed what was inside the 37-year-old athlete's head in the clip. Another shared, "I was right with him."

"Macy Gray look like she was at The Wiz auditions before she got to the #AllStarGame," a third quipped. Someone else compared Macy's performance to Stacy Ferguson's much-criticized performance before the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, "He was just having flashbacks from Fergie's performance."

Some others disagreed, with one saying, "He looked like he was enjoying it." Another echoed the sentiment as tweeting, "I think he was just soaking in the moment....enjoying the national anthem sung by a fellow Ohioan."

Meanwhile, someone else thought Macy was high during the performance. "Marcy Gray was on coke she was higher than a kite! Kids don't do drugs," the said person opined. However, a fan defended the star as explaining, "The funniest thing about this is that everyone in the replies thinks she's high off her a** but in reality, that's just how she is. She was briefly featured on RHOP and sounded just like that."