 
 

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem
Music

The Los Angeles Lakers ace is caught on camera barely managing to keep himself together while the 'I Try' hitmaker sings a peculiar version of 'The Star Spangled Banner' at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Performing national anthem at a big event comes with the honor and the pressure. No one is safe from the public scrutiny and neither is Macy Gray, whose eyebrow-raising performance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game has drawn mixed reactions.

One that couldn't hide his reaction during the R&B diva's awkward rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers ace was caught on camera struggling to keep himself together during the singer's performance of the national anthem.

Before the game kicked off, Macy took the center stage to sing her peculiar version of the anthem. As the camera switched to capture LeBron, he was seen smiling and keeping his lips sealed to hold back his laughter. Meanwhile, fellow NBA star Stephen Curry who was standing beside him managed to stay focused and keep a solemn expression throughout the performance.

  See also...

After the video has gone viral, many have given their take on Macy's performance and LeBron's reaction. "He know she high," one guessed what was inside the 37-year-old athlete's head in the clip. Another shared, "I was right with him."

"Macy Gray look like she was at The Wiz auditions before she got to the #AllStarGame," a third quipped. Someone else compared Macy's performance to Stacy Ferguson's much-criticized performance before the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, "He was just having flashbacks from Fergie's performance."

Some others disagreed, with one saying, "He looked like he was enjoying it." Another echoed the sentiment as tweeting, "I think he was just soaking in the moment....enjoying the national anthem sung by a fellow Ohioan."

Meanwhile, someone else thought Macy was high during the performance. "Marcy Gray was on coke she was higher than a kite! Kids don't do drugs," the said person opined. However, a fan defended the star as explaining, "The funniest thing about this is that everyone in the replies thinks she's high off her a** but in reality, that's just how she is. She was briefly featured on RHOP and sounded just like that."

You can share this post!

'Cinderella' Surprisingly Beats 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to Lead Oscars' Fan Favorite Race

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks
Related Posts
LeBron James Shouts 'Motherf***ing Problem' at Tristan Thompson Amid Paternity Drama

LeBron James Shouts 'Motherf***ing Problem' at Tristan Thompson Amid Paternity Drama

LeBron James Reacts to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Criticism of His COVID-19 Meme

LeBron James Reacts to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Criticism of His COVID-19 Meme

LeBron James Slammed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Encouraging 'Vaccine Hesitancy' With COVID-19 Meme

LeBron James Slammed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Encouraging 'Vaccine Hesitancy' With COVID-19 Meme

LeBron James Says He's Confused Between Covid-19, Cold and Flu

LeBron James Says He's Confused Between Covid-19, Cold and Flu

Most Read
Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel
Music

Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

Queen Naija and Big Sean Prove Haters Wrong With 'Hate Our Love'

Queen Naija and Big Sean Prove Haters Wrong With 'Hate Our Love'

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Taeyeon Dominates Music Charts With New Solo Album 'INVU'

Taeyeon Dominates Music Charts With New Solo Album 'INVU'

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks