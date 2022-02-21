YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31

Instagram Celebrity

The British entrepreneur and music industry pioneer passed away on Sunday, February 20 after he reportedly performed as a DJ in north London on Saturday night.

AceShowbiz - British music industry is losing one of its major figures. Jamal Edwards, who founded the music platform SBTV, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday morning, February 20. He was only 31 years old.

His death was confirmed by representatives of his media company to BBC following reports on social media. No cause of death is immediately given. The YouTube star was last seen in public when he attended the BRIT Awards on February 8 and reportedly performed as a DJ at a gig in north London on Saturday night.

Following the heartbreaking news, many have taken to social media to pay their tribute to Jamal. Rapper Lady Leshurr tweeted, "I'm in tears. So heartbreaking to hear the news of Jamal Edwards prayers to his family and loved ones nothing makes sense anymore."

She added in a separate post, "This man helped so many artists to become who they are today including myself. He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive. This is painful the good always go too soon."

Birmingham-based rapper Jaykae credited Jamal for helping him in his career. "I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much!" he wrote. "Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards my guy man!!! Can't believe I'm tweeting this. Legend. I love ya."

The organizers of MOBO Awards posted on its official Twitter page, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on. Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family."

The account also re-tweeted his inspiring quote from 2012 which read, "We all die. The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will."

Jamal launched SBTV in 2006, with an initial focus on urban music. The channel would come to feature early works from major artists, including Ed Sheeran, Dave, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Bugzy Malone, Krept & Konan and Stormzy, and helped launch their careers.

He also worked to raise awareness surrounding mental health. In 2021, he launched a project aimed at refurbishing youth centers.