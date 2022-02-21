'Bachelor' Alum Demi Burnett Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old reality TV star takes to Instagram to address the matter, adding that she's planning to share more on the story of her 'evaluation' and how she 'got to this point.'

AceShowbiz - Demi Burnett has been diagnosed with autism. On Saturday, February 21, the former contestant of "The Bachelor" took to her Instagram account to explain the disorder.

"MAYBE A TRIGGER WARNING I DONT KNOW BUT HEADS UP," the 26-year-old began her lengthy message. "I did a psychological evaluation and I'm autistic. There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting."

Demi went on to say that she's planning to share more on the story of her "evaluation" and how she "got to this point." The TV star noted, "All I want is to have a better quality of life. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren't alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn't your fault."

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Maurissa Gunn showed support to Demi in the comment section. "I love you so much. I'm so proud of you. You're the most amazing person ever," so she wrote.

Tracy Shapoff wrote, "My girl [heart emoji] proud of you for always being so open, candid and authentic." Model and TV host Ashley Haas commented, "Love you! I have two autistic cousins and they are perfect to me just like you! Never be scared to inquire about yourself! Im so proud of you."

According to CDC, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication and behavioral challenges, in which the person may interact, behave or learn differently than others.

Demi used to be among the girls who were vying for Colton Underwood's heart on "The Bachelor" in 2019. She also joined season 6 and season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" where she made history with Kristian Haggerty by becoming the first same-sex couple to ever get engaged on the show. However, they called off their engagement in October 2019.