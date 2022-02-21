 
 

'Bachelor' Alum Demi Burnett Reveals Autism Diagnosis

'Bachelor' Alum Demi Burnett Reveals Autism Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

The 26-year-old reality TV star takes to Instagram to address the matter, adding that she's planning to share more on the story of her 'evaluation' and how she 'got to this point.'

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Demi Burnett has been diagnosed with autism. On Saturday, February 21, the former contestant of "The Bachelor" took to her Instagram account to explain the disorder.

"MAYBE A TRIGGER WARNING I DONT KNOW BUT HEADS UP," the 26-year-old began her lengthy message. "I did a psychological evaluation and I'm autistic. There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting."

Demi went on to say that she's planning to share more on the story of her "evaluation" and how she "got to this point." The TV star noted, "All I want is to have a better quality of life. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren't alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn't your fault."

  See also...

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Maurissa Gunn showed support to Demi in the comment section. "I love you so much. I'm so proud of you. You're the most amazing person ever," so she wrote.

Tracy Shapoff wrote, "My girl [heart emoji] proud of you for always being so open, candid and authentic." Model and TV host Ashley Haas commented, "Love you! I have two autistic cousins and they are perfect to me just like you! Never be scared to inquire about yourself! Im so proud of you."

According to CDC, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication and behavioral challenges, in which the person may interact, behave or learn differently than others.

Demi used to be among the girls who were vying for Colton Underwood's heart on "The Bachelor" in 2019. She also joined season 6 and season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" where she made history with Kristian Haggerty by becoming the first same-sex couple to ever get engaged on the show. However, they called off their engagement in October 2019.

You can share this post!

Scooter Braun Jokingly Blames This Man for Justin Bieber's COVID Diagnosis

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31
Related Posts
'BiP' Star Demi Burnett Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: 'I'm So Embarrassed'

'BiP' Star Demi Burnett Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: 'I'm So Embarrassed'

Demi Burnett Throws Shade at Stalker Colton Underwood

Demi Burnett Throws Shade at Stalker Colton Underwood

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty Announce Breakup

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty Announce Breakup

'BiP' Star Demi Burnett Responds to 'Homophobic' Trolls Slamming Her for Coming Out as Queer

'BiP' Star Demi Burnett Responds to 'Homophobic' Trolls Slamming Her for Coming Out as Queer

Most Read
Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks
Celebrity

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims