Armed Male Stalker Arrested Outside Alexandra Daddario's Home

The armed Colorado man, named David Adam Cako, is taken into police custody after screaming outside the 'Baywatch' actress' home and refusing to leave the property.

Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Alexandra Daddario has suffered a stalker scare. The Summer Quinn depicter in "Baywatch" has an "irate" Colorado man, who carried a loaded gun in his car, arrested outside her Hollywood home.

A man named David Adam Cako was taken into police custody on Saturday, February 19 after the Los Angeles Police Department received a 911 call around 11 A.M. from "The White Lotus" star's home, per TMZ. While the authorities arrived at the scene, the 24-year-old man was spotted screaming something about the actress.

After David allegedly refused the police officers' request to leave, they detained him and searched his vehicle where they found a loaded handgun. The suspect was then arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. He has a bail of $35,000 in the incident. There's no information whether Alexandra and her fiance, producer Andrew Form, were at home at the time of the scary incident.

The horror incident came just days after Alexandra shared her "excitement" at being named one of the 2022 SAG Awards ambassadors alongside Ross Butler. The actress portraying Annabeth Chase in the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" film series took to social media on Wednesday to share the good news with her fans.

Along with a promotional image of the announcement, Alexandra wrote, "I'm so excited for the @sagawards! This year I'm going to be a SAG awards ambassador alongside the wonderful @rossbutler." She concluded her post as saying, "Stay tuned for some fun…"

As for now, Alexandra is reportedly living with her fiance Andrew. The actress and her 52-year-old beau got engaged last December. At the time, Alexandra went on to post a gushing tribute to him on her Instagram account, calling him "the absolutely most wonderful man."

"You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you've made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met," she continued raving over her soon-to-be husband. "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."