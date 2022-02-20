 
 

Chrissy Teigen Confirms She's Undergoing IVF After Sparking Surrogacy Rumors

Chrissy Teigen Confirms She's Undergoing IVF After Sparking Surrogacy Rumors
When sharing the news on social media, the model wife of singer John Legend reminds her online devotees not to ask 'anyone if they're pregnant' because it 'sucks.'

  Feb 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is undergoing IVF treatment. The "Bring the Funny" judge made the revelation just one day after she sparked surrogacy rumors with her recent social media post.

Making use of Instgram on Saturday, February 19, the cookbook author shared a photo of herself doing a workout. She began her caption, "hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos."

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b***h," the model wife of John Legend continued. "so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

  See also...

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," the TV personality went on reminding her fans. "I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I'd rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that's how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??"

Just one day earlier, Chrissy sparked surrogacy rumors with her post on Instagram Story. Sharing a picture of needles and capsules from a medical facility, the 36-year-old mom simply wrote in the caption, "here we go again."

Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with John, suffered a miscarriage back in September 2020. She previously disclosed that she was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, which caused her non-stop bleeding as she approached the 20-week mark, and the moment doctors confirmed their son Jack would not survive.

