 
 

Prince Harry Feels Bringing Family to U.K. Is 'Dangerous' Without Security

Prince Harry Feels Bringing Family to U.K. Is 'Dangerous' Without Security
WENN/John Rainford
Celebrity

Back in January, the Duke of Sussex applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the U.K.

  • Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry will not be bringing his family to his homeland because he doesn't feel safe there. In a new statement on Friday, February 17, his legal team claimed that Harry wants to bring his wife Meghan Markle and his two children, 2-year-old son Archie and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet, to the U.K., but it will be "too dangerous" without security.

"This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he returns," his lawyer Barrister Shaheed Fatima QC said. "And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home."

Meanwhile, a skeleton argument that circulated on Friday from the Home Office would argue that personal protective security for the prince is still considered on a "case-by-case basis" due to Harry's "exceptional status." Whether the Duke of Sussex needs a personal protective security will depend on why the royal plans to visit Britain and the functions he will carry out while there.

  See also...

It also noted that Harry "failed to appreciate the role of the Home Office and the Royal and VIP executive committee (RAVEC), a taskforce of civil servants and Scotland Yard officers, 'as the expert, and democratically accountable, decision-maker' on matters of protective security." A judge is set to make a ruling at a later time.

Back in January, Harry applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the U.K. In a statement from his legal spokesperson, he claimed that his family "has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats."

"The UK will be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk," the statement further added, noting that Harry tried to offer to fund a private security team multiple times only to be dismissed. "It is due to a leak in a UK tabloid, with surreptitious timing, we feel it necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight."

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Beyonce and Zendaya Reportedly in Talks to Recreate 1959's 'Imitation of Life'
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Cousin Princess Eugenie Bonding at His First Super Bowl

Prince Harry and Cousin Princess Eugenie Bonding at His First Super Bowl

Prince Harry Slammed After He Complains About Suffering 'Burnout'

Prince Harry Slammed After He Complains About Suffering 'Burnout'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urge Spotify to Make Changes Amid COVID-19 Misinformation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urge Spotify to Make Changes Amid COVID-19 Misinformation

Prince Harry Takes Legal Action Against British Government After Denied Security in U.K.

Prince Harry Takes Legal Action Against British Government After Denied Security in U.K.

Most Read
Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner
Celebrity

Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Kardashian-Jenner Family Set to Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Kardashian-Jenner Family Set to Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram

Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram

Linda Evangelista Shows Her Body for First Time After Botched Surgery Left Her 'Brutally Disfigured'

Linda Evangelista Shows Her Body for First Time After Botched Surgery Left Her 'Brutally Disfigured'