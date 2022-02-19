Prince Harry Feels Bringing Family to U.K. Is 'Dangerous' Without Security

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

Back in January, the Duke of Sussex applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the U.K.

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry will not be bringing his family to his homeland because he doesn't feel safe there. In a new statement on Friday, February 17, his legal team claimed that Harry wants to bring his wife Meghan Markle and his two children, 2-year-old son Archie and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet, to the U.K., but it will be "too dangerous" without security.

"This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he returns," his lawyer Barrister Shaheed Fatima QC said. "And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home."

Meanwhile, a skeleton argument that circulated on Friday from the Home Office would argue that personal protective security for the prince is still considered on a "case-by-case basis" due to Harry's "exceptional status." Whether the Duke of Sussex needs a personal protective security will depend on why the royal plans to visit Britain and the functions he will carry out while there.

It also noted that Harry "failed to appreciate the role of the Home Office and the Royal and VIP executive committee (RAVEC), a taskforce of civil servants and Scotland Yard officers, 'as the expert, and democratically accountable, decision-maker' on matters of protective security." A judge is set to make a ruling at a later time.

Back in January, Harry applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the U.K. In a statement from his legal spokesperson, he claimed that his family "has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats."

"The UK will be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk," the statement further added, noting that Harry tried to offer to fund a private security team multiple times only to be dismissed. "It is due to a leak in a UK tabloid, with surreptitious timing, we feel it necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight."