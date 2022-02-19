Kanye West Officially Objects to Kim Kardashian's Request to Be Declared Single

WENN/Will Alexander Celebrity

After accused by his estranged wife of refusing to work with her on hashing out a settlement, the 'Black Skinhead' rapper asks the judge to deny her request for bifurcation.

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has formally responded to Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single. According to court documents, the Yeezy designer has filed an opposition to his estranged wife's request for bifurcation, in which she asks the court to restore her single status as they continue to work on a divorce settlement.

"Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment," a lawyer for the rapper says in the documents obtained by E! News. "Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set."

Ye appears to be concerned that Kim would remarry before the divorce is finalized. In the docs, he asks that they establish a "right of reimbursement," which would grant either party monies owed to them in case one of them died. Her attorney, however, "asserted that this condition is unnecessary given the premarital agreement."

Ye also wants to make sure that no assets are transferred out of trusts they created, but the SKIMS designer once again argues that such a condition would be "unnecessary" because they have a prenup, which terms have kept all of their assets separate since the start of the marriage.

Additionally, the Atlanta native wants the reality TV star to waive marital privilege until they have reached a final custody agreement on their four kids and a finalized property agreement. He also asks the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star to waive the privilege if she remarries so any conversations about custody would be accessible in court.

A hearing is scheduled for next month.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February. In December, her legal team filed paperwork asking the court for her marital status to be dissolved given that the KKW Beauty founder "has no desire to reconcile" with Ye.

Earlier this month, she asks the court to speed up her divorce from Kanye as she accuses him of refusing to work with her on hashing out a settlement. The two had agreed that she would keep their $50 million Hidden Hills mansion but that was as far as they got.

"I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021," the 41-year-old said in the docs. She added, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

"[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives," she went on arguing. "Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

Kanye has several times publicly declared his intent to get Kim back, but she has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021.