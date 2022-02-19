Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Celebrity

The 'General Hospital' actress' body was found in Hollywood Boulevard, around four miles away from her last sighting, five days after being reported missing.

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - The search for actress Lindsey Pearlman has come to a tragic end. After missing for five days, the "General Hospital" actress was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. She was 43.

Confirming the news was a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Her body was found in Hollywood Boulevard, around four miles away from her last sighting. In the meantime, details surrounding Lindsey's passing, including cause of death, have yet to be released.

According to a missing persons alert which was previously issued by authorities, Lindsey was last seen on February 13 around noon local time near the Thai Town neighborhood of L.A. As she "failed to return home," her family and friends were concerned because no one had heard from her since her last sighting.

Lindsey's cousin Savannah Pearlman confirmed the actress' passing on Twitter on Friday. "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance," so she wrote. "Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress."

Her website described Lindsey as an "accomplished commercial actor." She graduated from the Second City Conservatory program and received improv training at Upright Citizens Brigade. While working in Chicago, she appeared in theater productions of "The Mousetrap", "Trevor" and "Never the Bridesmaid", earning her a Joseph Jefferson Award for Outstanding Actress in a Principal Role.

"Lindsey loves 90's R&B," her website noted. "She is an activist for animals and humans. Her bat mitzvah bash is still the standard to which she holds all parties."

Lindsey was known for her roles on "General Hospital" and "Chicago Justice". Her acting credits included "Empire", "Sneaky Pete", American Housewife", "Selena: The Series" and "The Purge". Most recently, she recurred on BET+'s "The Ms. Pat Show" and Urbanflix's "Vicious".