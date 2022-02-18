Azealia Banks Warns Julia Fox She'll Get 'Paralyzed' for Threatening Her With Physical Violence

WENN/Brian To/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Black Madonna' raptress tells the 'Uncut Gems' star to stop threatening her or she will end up 'getting shoved, paralyzed, bruising your face or losing a tooth.'

Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks isn't done launching her verbal attack at Julia Fox. Following their online back-and-forth that started several days ago, the raptress has responded to the actress' alleged threat of physical violence with some warning shots of her own.

On Thursday, February 17, Azealia took to her Instagram Story to tell Julia to stop threatening her. "You should really stop the physical threats. Me thinking your son isnt huggies commercial material doesn't warrant these public threats of violence," she wrote.

"You should know that actual celebrities are surrounded by brolic male security guards who will do what they've been hired to do, even it that includes brutally injuring fanatic female fans (like you)," so the 30-year-old femcee claimed, "well within their legal right to do."

The New York City native went on warning the 32-year-old actress that the latter could end up getting hurt herself should she try to come close to her. "I don't condone violence against women," she noted, before adding, "but you really should be more worried about losing work due to getting shoved, paralyzed, bruising your face or losing a tooth. They have the license to protect me by any means necessary AND put you in jail. They're collecting each count of evidence already sis. This is #3."

Azealia Banks responded to Julia Fox's alleged threat with some warning shots.

The social media war between Azealia and Julia began after the former mocked the latter following the end of her romance with Kanye West. Bringing up the Gotham Award winner's past drug addiction, the "212" hitmaker called it liability in his custody war with Kim Kardashian.

Julia then hit back by sharing screenshots of her old text messages with Azealia that insinuated the hip-hop star herself was a drug addict. "I'm open about my issues with addiction because I want to destigmatize it," Julia wrote. "Not all addicts are 'junkies.' That is so horrible to say. It's a real f***ing disease. And I've also been open about my recovery journey!!! But nobody wants to mention that."

Azealia then responded by leaking a shocking picture of the actress in which she appeared to be injecting something into her arm with a syringe. She further taunted her foe, writing, "Okay, your son is a crackbaby…. what next?"