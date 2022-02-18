Adam Rippon on Women's Free Skate After Kamila Valieva's Disastrous Performance: It's a 'S**t Show'

Instagram Celebrity

The U.S. figure skater is among other athletes who are displeased by the fact that the Russian Olympics Committee figure skater is allowed to participate in the Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance.

AceShowbiz - Adam Rippon was not impressed by Women's Free Skate in the Olympics which took place on Thursday, February 17. During the competition, Russian Olympics Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva failed to get a medal in her free skate with a few disastrous falls and finished in fourth place.

In response to the mess, Adam took to his Twitter account to weigh in on the matter. "What a s**t show omg," so he said.

Also commenting on the situation were Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. "There will be a gold, silver, and a bronze medal in the women's event in Beijing," co-commentator Terry Gannon said, to which Johnny replied, "Thank God." Tara, meanwhile, wrote, "Thank goodness for all the other medalists to have that moment, and to have done it cleanly."

Adam was among other athletes who were displeased by the fact that Kamila was allowed to participate in the Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance. He tweeted, "disgrace," after Kamila performed at the short program.

Tara and Johnny also didn't try to make their displeasure subtle during their NBC News commentary of her skate. While the teenager was warming up, she said, "To be honest, I almost don't believe what I'm seeing. Seeing her on Olympic ice right now with everything we're discovered over the last week. I did not think this was going to happen and I don't think it should be happening."

Johnny, meanwhile, said, "All I feel like I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics." Tara added, "She had a positive test. We should not have seen this skate."

Meanwhile, Kamila was photographed having an emotional breakdown after her disastrous performance on Thursday. In pictures that circulated online, she was seen having head buried in te lap of the choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz. Her coach Eteri Tutberidze also helped console her by placing an arm on her back.