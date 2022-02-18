'Stranger Things' Will End With Season 5, Duffer Bros Tease Potential Spin-Offs

Netflix TV

Co-creator Matt and Ross Duffer say there are 'new mysteries, new adventures' and 'new unexpected heroes' within the world of Stranger Things which they want to tell the story about.

AceShowbiz - "Stranger Things" will conclude its story soon. On Thursday, February 17, Netflix announced the hit sci-fi series had been renewed for a fifth and final season ahead of its long-delayed season 4 premiere.

The new season will be premiering in two "volumes." The first part is set to arrive on May 27, while the second part will premiere on July 1.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for 'Stranger Things'," their statement read. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are not hurling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

Co-creator Matt and Ross Duffer teased potential spin-offs for the beloved series. "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," they shared.

"But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down," the EPs added. "As always, we are grateful for your patience and support."

As for the imminent season 4, the official logline reads, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins." It continues, "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time - and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier."

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," the description concludes.