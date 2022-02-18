Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Blessed' as She's Set to Make Film Debut in Raunchy Musical Comedy

Instagram Movie

In 'F**king Identical Twins', Megan will reportedly be starring opposite 'Saturday Night Live' star Bowen Yang and two-time Emmy winner Megan Mullally among others.

Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion will soon add actress to her resume. Living to her Hot Girl Summer moniker, the "WAP" hitmaker is reportedly set to make her film debut in raunchy musical comedy "F**king Identical Twins".

According to multiple reports, Megan will be starring opposite "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang, two-time Emmy winner Megan Mullally and Tony-winning actor Nathan Lane. The A24 film will also feature Aaron Jackson and John Sharp.

Confirming her casting, Megan wrote on Instagram, "HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS." She went on to gush, "Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of s**t I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything."

Meanwhile, Bowen took to his Instagram account to thank "genius freaks" Jackson and Sharp for creating "the foulest, funniest movie imaginable."

"F**king Identical Twins" is based on a two-man live set developed and performed by Jackson and Sharp in 2014. The R-rated flick is billed as "a subversive spin on 'The Parent Trap' " about two career adversaries who learn they are twins separated at birth.

The movie is directed by "Seinfeld" vet Larry Charles and is currently in production. It is set to feature original songs from Sharp, Jackson and composer Karl Saint Lucy, according to Variety.

The movie project is only one of Megan's various professional projects following her graduation from Texas Southern University. The three-time Grammy Award winner graduated in last December with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

"Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy," she wrote on Twitter before adding "#MeganTheeGraduate". The hashtag quickly trended afterward featuring a custom emoji of Megan in her cap and tassel.