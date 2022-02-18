Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Vanity Fair Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman's latest photoshoot for Vanity Fair has raised some eyebrows. Many social media critics accused the magazine of terribly photoshopping the "Big Little Lies" actress' snapshot.

In the said cover for the publication's annual Hollywood issue, the "Aquaman" star bares her toned torso. The Oscar-nominated actress, clad in a black crop top and tiny mini skirt for the shoot, fiercely poses alongside some yellow gates and a backdrop of the famous Hollywood sign.

While Nicole looks stunning in the photo, some online critics accused Vanity Fair of using photoshop for the picture of the mom of four. "Nicole has a great body, and that's not her body. Her shape is not like that at all. Why they have to Photoshop?" one Instagram user asked in the comment section of the magazine's post.

"The way they photoshopped her body literally feeling triggered," another commented, with a third adding, "Why Vanity Fair decided to ruin Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz with all this terrible photoshop job?"

In the meantime, many Twitter users took issue with Nicole's styling and outfit choices for the shoot. "We on Twitter need to stop what we are doing, come together, and kill whoever styled Nicole Kidman like this," read one tweet. Someone else said, "Whoever approved this cover should be ashamed. Straight to jail."

There were also some fans who praised Nicole. "Nicole Kidman looks awesome I love the cover and the same like she did when she played Joanna in 'The Stepford Wives' but more beautiful," penned one loyal supporter. Another agreed, saying, "You guys let nicole kidman's stepford wives flop and now look at her vanity fair shoot... she truly was ahead of her time."

Nicole joins fellow actresses Penelope, Kristen Stewart and Michaela Jae Rodriguez for the magazine's annual celebration of stars who have been recognized for breaking boundaries in Hollywood. In addition to the stunning actresses, actors Idris Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu and Andrew Garfield are featured on the publication's special edition.

In the accompanying interview for the controversial cover, Nicole revealed she ended up battling an illness after fooling her immune system into channeling one of her critically-acclaimed roles. "Parts of the body don't know, a lot of the time, what the difference is between a role and real life," she explained. "I've started to understand a bit more to take care of yourself."