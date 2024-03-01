Simon Cowell's Shocking New Look Allegedly Comes From Excessive Filler and Facelift

Cover Images/Graham Finney Celebrity

According to a celebrity plastic surgeon, the 'America's Got Talent' judge underwent too many procedures, including facial filler and facelift, resulting in his different look.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell allegedly underwent too many procedures to alter his face. It was said that the judge of "The X Factor" might have done excessive facial filler and facelift, resulting in his shocking new look that sparked a lot of chatter.

On Thursday, February 29, a number of cosmetic surgery experts, including Dr. Ramtin Kassir, explained what the 64-year-old TV personality might have done to alter his appearance. Speaking to Page Six, the celebrity plastic surgeon said, "He just looks like he has way too much volume in his face, which is usually way too much filler in his face."

Ramtin elaborated, "The filler accumulates and starts getting into your lymphatics and blocks the lymphatic drainage in your face, so the swelling or the lymph drainage and the filler just block the normal drainage and you get really, really full face and tight face, as if you stuck a needle in it and it would pop."

The triple board-certified surgeon went on to assume, "Some kind of vector force has been put on them, so he's definitely had either a revision lift, facelift or some kind of a regular skin lift because the skin looks like it's tightly pulled over the underlying contents, which by the way is not a healthy or normal-looking lift."

The statement came a few days after Simon left many social media users in shock with his different look. Earlier in February, he made an appearance on "Saturday Night Takeaway". Instead of focusing on the game show, many viewers were attracted by his face, prompting them to give their opinions via X, formerly known as Twitter.

On the social media platform, one user in particular asked, "Seriously how much work has Simon Cowell had done? He can't move his face!!!!" Similarly, another questioned, "I was shocked to see Simon Cowell on TV last night. What on Earth has he done to his face?" Meanwhile, a third bluntly wrote, "What the hell has Simon Cowell done to his face?! Jaysus wept. Bloody awful looking. Even his voice sounds weird?"

Last year, Simon opened up about the procedures that he had done. He said, "I haven't had a facelift or anything." He then insisted, "I've had a bit of Botox or whatever, but nothing drastic. So when I hear about this stuff, honestly it does make me laugh."

