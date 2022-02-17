Ryan Reynolds Fails to Convince Fans That Deadpool Won't Appear in 'Doctor Strange 2'

20th Century Fox Movie

After the Canadian actor shuts down the speculation that his character is in 'Multiverse of Madness', many liken his response to Andrew Garfield's denials that he would return in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has failed to convince fans that Deadpool is not in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". Debunking fans' speculation about his possible involvement in the upcoming Marvel movie, the Canadian actor has been accused of lying by fans.

Reynolds addressed the rumors that the Merc with a Mouth will appear in the "Doctor Strange" sequel during a special screening of his new Netflix movie "The Adam Project". "I'm really not in the movie," he told Variety at the event.

When pressed further that he could be lying, the 45-year-old hunk insisted, "I'm promising, I'm not in the movie." While that may disappoint some fans, he gave an update on "Deadpool 3", stating, "It's coming along."

Marvel fans, however, were not buying Reynolds' claim that he will not appear in "Doctor Strange 2". One person noted, "Ryan Reynolds may not be in Doctor Strange 2, *but he didn't say Deadpool wouldn't appear*."

Another doubtful fan wrote, "Ryan Reynolds Is Promising Deadpool Isn't In Doctor Strange 2, But Can We Trust Him?" A third echoed the sentiment, "Ryan Reynolds said his not in doctor strange 2, so that means he is."

Some others compared Reynolds' response to Andrew Garfield's repeated denials that he would be returning in "Spider-Man: No Way Home". One of them said, "Ryan Reynolds saying that he's not on Doctor Strange MoM gives me Andrew vibe."

Another claimed, "Ryan Reynolds is pulling the Andrew Garfield trick! It's obvious he will be in Doctor Strange 2." Someone else remarked, "Yeah right, I don't believe in any cameo denail (sic) since #NoWayHome."

Speculation about Deadpool's possible cameo in "Doctor Strange 2" began to swirl after eagle-eyed fans noticed what appeared to be Deadpool's face in the newest poster for the forthcoming sequel.

Deadpool's possible cameo aside, fans have also been theorizing that Patrick Stewart would make a cameo in the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie following the release of the new trailer. In the latest sneak peek, a mysterious figure, who sounds a lot like the "X-Men" actor, says, "We should tell him the truth." It's unclear though if he will reprise his "X-Men" role as Charles Xavier / Professor X or if he will portray another character.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is directed by Sam Raimi with the script written by Michael Waldron. Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez and Michael Stuhlbarg, it is set to open in U.S. theaters on May 6.