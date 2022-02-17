Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

WENN/Bridow Music

The 'Wild 'N Out' host insists that the song 'wasn't really' about trying to get his ex-wife back and jokes that he's actually trying to bring his 'Kanye West energy.'

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has opened up about his new song "Alone". After previously saying that it's an "ode to Mariah Carey," the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" host clarified the real meaning behind the track.

"The song wasn't really about trying to get her back," the 41-year-old TV personality said in a Wednesday, February 16 episode of his show "Wild 'N Out". He went on to explain, "It was about taking ownership of what I did as a man. Ownership of my flaws and taking it, expressing it in a song."

Nick then joked about Kanye West's attempts to get Kim Kardashian back. "I was just tryna bring my Kanye energy. The difference is, Kanye really tryna get her back, ain't he?" he elaborated, before saying, "Know what, I'mma get Kanye on the remix to my song. That's what we gonna do."

However, fans are not buying Nick's story as Mariah suddenly posted a rare selfie with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. In the sultry photo, the "Touch My Body" singer wore a black and red corset, black robe and diamond necklace while Bryan sported a red velvet robe and a black T-shirt. "Valentine's marathon continues. Hour 23!" she captioned her post.

In the comment section, many social media users believed that Mariah, who tied the knot with Nick in 2008 before deciding to get divorced in 2016, wanted to make it clear that she's happy in her current relationship after his song was released. "Oh she DEFINITELY heard the song [laughing with tears emoji] ily Mariah," one fan wrote.

"Did this after hearing Nick wants you back lol queen," another Instagram user commented. A third chimed in, "Nick, stay away. She's happy! Nothing to be rekindled!" while a fourth said, "OMG I feel bad for Nick."

In the song, Nick sings, "I say I'm cool when I know I miss it/ I'd trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at." He then croons in the track, "As much as I want you back/ It's probably better where you at."

" 'Cause I'm still running the streets/ I'm still all in the sheets," Nick continues singing. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actor adds, "Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me."