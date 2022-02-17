 
 

'Jersey Shore' Stars Slam Angelina Pivarnick After Reports That She Leaks Wedding Speech

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Deena Cortese, who received backlash after the audio hit the web, slam Angelina even though she denied the reports and called it 'LIES.'

AceShowbiz - "Jersey Shore" ladies are coming to Angelina Pivarnick after it was reported that she was the one who leaked the audio of her co-stars' speech at her 2019 wedding. Taking to their social media accounts to trash Angelina were Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese.

The three, who received backlash after the audio hit the web, slammed Angelina even though she denied The Sun's report and called it "LIES." Writing on Twitter, Jenni said, "Just stop @angelinamtvjs your own husband told us you did this… please just stop," referring to Angelina's estranged husband Chris Larangeira.

Deena, meanwhile, wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "To think she swore on her animals lives she didn't leak it." She added, "I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie. I've been there for her..and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me … makes me sad. unfortunately I know the source n know it is in fact true."

She continued, "I'm over it ..started a friendship with her .. but unfortunately was lied to numerous times .. and am truly hurt by her .. the truth is out now .. we know she leaked it.. and we started a friendship on a lie .. at the end of the day you can't be close to everyone."

As for Snooki, she claimed that "this hurts." Recalling the aftermath of the online bullying, she added, "I had to take a mental break from this show because i truly thought i ruined her wedding and hurt her. We've all been there for her trying to make things right and this s**t hurts."

The controversial wedding speech was featured in the November 19, 2020 premiere of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation". The wedding ended with Snooki, Deena and JWoww crying after Angelina criticized them over their "distasteful" bridesmaids speech.

Angelina decided to rehash the evening, saying that she was "still hurt" by what her co-stars said in their speech. "Even if it's, like, a joke between us, I don't think it should've been said in front of people that don't know those jokes," Angelina shared. "I thought it was a little f***ed up."

