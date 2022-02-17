Bethenny Frankel Advises Kanye West Not to 'Go Rogue' Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' weighs in on the divorce drama between the rapper and the 'KUWTK' alum in a new episode of her 'Just B With Bethenny Frankel' podcast.

Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has some advice for Kanye West amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" weighed in on the drama in a new episode of her "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast.

"Kanye, in particular, is really, really shedding a light on his divorce and he's talking into the court of public opinion instead of talking to the court of the custody of your children," Bethenny said in the Tuesday, February 15 episode. She then offered words of wisdom for the "Donda" artist.

"My advice to Kanye would be: You have to stay the course. You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you," Bethenny said. She also noted, "Here's the deal: Judges want what's best for the children. All they want is what's best for the children."

The 51-year-old continued, "Now, Kanye's talking about how he doesn't want his daughter who's 8 to be on TikTok and he didn't approve this. He's asking all of us to rally around him … [but] that's going to be a really hard argument for him." She explained that it might be hard for him to get his point across when he appeared on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and the family's prominent social media presence.

"You can't endorse it when you're a part of it and then denounce it when you've walked away from it," Bethenny opined. "You can't have it both ways. … [North] was literally born into that world, whether you like that or not."

The Skinnygirl CEO also noted that a judge might not happy with how Ye handled the split. "That's what's really bad for a child, them watching them go back and forth," she said. "The court is a necessary evil. … You can't just go rogue and do things in your own way. You can't Kanye your way out of a divorce and go public."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Bethenny claimed that the Yeezy designer might be "going through something emotional that supersedes reason and logic." She added, "Like a terrible storm or a personal loss, you simply must face challenges head on no matter how emotionally challenging that may be."

"Faith, hope, patience, will and survival are the means to survive something so difficult. When dealing with children, the stakes are as high as possible. You cannot play games. Anything can happen in a court room. … Someone has to get through to him … It's a serious matter from an emotional and custody standpoint," she concluded.

In recent days, Ye made headlines for attacking Kim as well as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media posts and his songs. The rapper, however, vowed that he's "working on my communication" in a Tuesday post on Instagram.

He also wrote, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."