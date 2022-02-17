 
 

Columbus Short Officially Charged With Misdemeanor Counts After Domestic Violence Arrest

The former 'Scandal' star is charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence and another for child endangerment after scratching his wife Aida Abramyan-Short's hand during an argument.

AceShowbiz - Columbus Short has been indicted in domestic violence case. The former "Scandal" star was officially charged with misdemeanor counts after he was arrested following an argument with his wife Aida Abramyan-Short that allegedly became physical.

The Los Angeles City Attorney officially charged the "Stomp the Yard" actor with two misdemeanor counts. He was charged with one count for domestic violence and another for child endangerment as the alleged physical altercation with his wife took place in front of a child, per TMZ on Wednesday, February 16.

It's also reported that "prosecutors are officially going after" Columbus. According to the outlet, the 39-year-old actor's case was originally presented for potential felony charges to the L.A. County District Attorney. However, it was later presented to the City Attorney, who ultimately moved forward with the two misdemeanor charges.

Columbus was taken into police custody on February 2 after an alleged argument with his wife. Law enforcement sources said that police were called to a home in the San Fernando Valley at around 10:30 P.M.

When the authorities arrived, Columbus told officers his wife punched him, but he had no visible marks. Police said they spoke with Aida and noticed she suffered a minor injury, which did not require medical attention. The actor was arrested for felony domestic violence because of the injury. He was in custody for about 12 hours before he posted a $50,000 bail.

Shortly after being released from prison, Columbus took to social media to speak up. In a clip shared on Instagram Story at the time, the "True to the Game" actor recalled, "I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration and I grabbed her phone, which I shouldn't have done." He added, "And I scratched her hand."

"I went to jail," Columbus went on explaining, "So, I'm sorry for anybody that I let down. I'm grinding, I'm working hard." He then concluded the 1-minute video as saying, "But my apologies."

Underneath the clip, Columbus, who was also arrested for domestic violence back in 2018, penned, "The Truth - Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing! I AM not a [sic] abusive man nor am I on drugs but drinking alcohol makes my mouth get a little out of pocket." The "Cadillac Records" star stressed, "That's the truth. My wife and I are working on our marriage."

His wife Aida also reposted the clip on her Instagram account along with the note that read, "Marriage isn't easy…but we're working on things in our own way and time." She then asked for privacy and prayers.

