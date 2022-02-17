Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Uncut Gems' star claims that the '212' hitmaker once asked her where to buy Molly and Percocet, the latter shares a photo of someone who looks like the actress with a needle in her arm.

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks and Julia Fox continue exposing each other amid their social media war. The raptress has leaked a shocking picture of Kanye West's ex-girlfriend after the actress appeared to accuse the former of drug use.

In the now-deleted post, someone who looks like Julia was seen holding a syringe as she appeared to be injecting something into her arm. The brunette, who stripped down to a bra while her waist was covered with a word "nausea," was also biting a scarf or handkerchief that was tied around her hand.

It's unclear when the photo was taken and Julia has not confirmed that it was her in the image, but the snap was unveiled after Julia and Azealia had a heated back-and-forth. It all began after the latter claimed that Julia's romance with Ye was set up by a lawyer, calling the whole thing a "weak pr stunt from jump" and dubbing the actress "a low rate escort."

Azealia also brought up Julia's past drug addiction, claiming that Ye broke things up with her because it was a liability in his custody war with Kim Kardashian. "You weak a** white b***hes Bring me joy," the 30-year-old wrote to the mother of one.

Julia then posted screenshots of her old text messages with Azealia. In one message, the raptress asked the Italian-born actress if she knew "who sells Molly and Percocet in NYC," insinuating that Azealia herself was a drug addict.

In another text chain, Azealia asked Julia if she had any connections to get a hotel room comped. Over the screenshot, Julia wrote, "I'm open about my issues with addiction because I want to destigmatize it. Not all addicts are 'junkies.' That is so horrible to say. It's a real f***ing disease. And I've also been open about my recovery journey!!! But nobody wants to mention that."

Azealia then shared screenshots of a text exchange she had with Julia on Tuesday. In it, Julia wrote, "Talk s**t about my son again." Azealia further taunted her foe, writing, "Okay, your son is a crackbaby…. what next?"