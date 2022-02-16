Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

WENN/A&E Network/FayesVision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Another heinous allegation against Hugh Hefner comes to surface through "Secrets of Playboy". In a new episode of the documentary series, his ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore claimed that the late Playboy founder engaged in beastiality.

"He would tell the public even good girls enjoy sex, healthy sex," Sondra, who dated the entrepreneur for five years, shared. "And there was nothing healthy about the sex with Hefner because he took it too far."

She went on to allege that her boyfriend he insisted she have sex with other men and women as he filmed and directed them. "I felt so violated having a man that I did not want to be forced upon me," she continued.

In a more shocking allegation, Sondra revealed that she once caught Hugh partaking in beastiality. "I walked in once, and he was with our dog," the former Playmate said. "And I said, 'What are you doing?' He says, 'Well, dogs have needs.' And I went, 'Stop that, just stop that!' And I never left them alone with the dog again. I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

The California-born model also shared that Hugh had sudden interest in "blood and snuff films," which gave her the courage to walk away from their relationship. "What kind of mind is so far gone that it takes killing somebody to get them excited for that big release?" she said.

"He was opening my eyes to this monster. I mean, really, he was a monster," Sondra said of Hugh, who died in September 2017.

Sondra additionally claimed, "The things he got turned on by -- nothing was enough. Nothing." She also accused Hugh of cutting her "off from the world."

Reflecting on her time in Hugh's infamous Playboy Mansion, Sondra said, "I lived a luxury life, yeah, but I paid dearly for it. I will never know how to be a normal person."