Wendy Williams All Smiles in New Photos Amid Long Hiatus From Talk Show

The TV personality, who has not returned to her eponymous talk show since its season 13 premiere while battling health issues, looks happy when spending time with her family.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams seems to be in good spirits lately. The talk show host, who has been rarely seen in the public since taking hiatus from her show, looked happy while enjoying the companion of her loved ones in new photos taken during the Super Bowl weekend.

On Sunday, February 13, new pictures surfaced of the 57-year-old. In the images obtained and published by The Shade Room, "The Wendy Williams Show" host was all smiles while she was allegedly "spending time with the fam and enjoying Super Bowl festivities."

In two of the photos, Wendy flashed a smile while standing in what looks like an apartment. She rocked a black crop top and a long-sleeve cardigan paired with mini denim pants. She sported a number of bracelets and a necklace with a cross pendant.

A third snap had the author covering her mouth with one hand as she seemingly had a hearty laugh while sitting on a couch. It's unclear whose house Wendy visited, but the family appears to have a little one as an indoor baby playpen was seen being set up at the corner of the room.

Wendy has not returned to her talk show since its season 13 premiered last October as she has been battling serious health issues. In a new statement issued by her lawyer LaShawn Thomas, Esq., it's said that since her hiatus from the show, "Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves' disease and thyroid concerns."

The lawyer also denied Wells Fargo's claim that she's of unsound mind and needs a guardianship. She "strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being and wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind and disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to," the statement read.

Wendy is suing Wells Fargo to unfreeze her bank account containing "several million dollars." Her petition said she has suffered "imminent and irreparable financial damage" as a result of the bank's action.

Meanwhile, the bank argued that it is "concerned" about the situation regarding Wendy's finances as her former financial advisor Lori Schiller had "recently witnessed signs of exploitation, including [Wendy's] own expressed apprehensions" about the people around her. It went on to say that the decision was made not only based on Lori's statement but due to Wendy's friends calling them up.

Well Fargo asked the court to set a date for a hearing to determine whether Wendy needs a professional to intervene in her affairs. "It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Wendy's] affairs are being properly handled," they said in the letter.