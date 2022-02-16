Adrian Peterson Won't Face Felony Domestic Violence Charges After Airport Arrest

WENN/Alberto Reyes Celebrity

The wife of the former NFL running back, in the meantime, insists in a social media post that her husband never got physical with her as saying, 'At no point did Adrian hit or strike me.'

AceShowbiz - Adrian Peterson will not face charges after alleged domestic violence. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office decided not to prosecute the former NFL running back following an alleged verbal physical altercation with his wife Ashley.

A representative for the L.A. County District Attorney's office confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday, February 15 that they have elected not to charge the 36-year-old former athlete. However, the case will be sent to the Los Angeles City Attorney, who still could bring misdemeanor domestic charges against the sports star.

In the meantime, Adrian's wife Ashley defended him after her husband's arrest on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Ashley wrote, "On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument."

"Unfortunately, it was on an airplane," Ashley continued. The entrepreneur further pointed out, "At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children."

Adrian was taken into custody at the L.A. Police Department's Pacific Division station. According to a statement from police, a call was made to officials about a possible domestic violence incident on an aircraft that was scheduled to depart for Houston.

The plane turned back to the gate because of "a verbal and physical altercation" between Adrian and his wife. The flight, with his wife on board, later departed for Houston. However, Adrian was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bail.

Shortly afterwards, Adrian professed his innocence in a statement to FOX 26 Sports. "I was literally mindblown that they took me to jail," he said. "I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I'm just like, 'Wow I cannot believe this is happening right now.' I'm going to jail. I literally didn't do anything. It's blown out of proportion."

"Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger," Adrian explained. He then claimed that his wife "didn't press any charges."

"The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that's why I went to jail..because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement," Adrian insisted. "I know the headlines, domestic violence. You'd think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that."