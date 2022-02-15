'West Side Story' Stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera Go Instagram Official as a Couple

Instagram Celebrity

After confirming their romance, the 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actress posts a sweet clip that sees her and her boyfriend enjoying a dinner date together on Valentine's Day.

AceShowbiz - "West Side Story" stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera have confirmed their relationship. After nearly a year being rumored to be an item, the actors went Instagram official as a couple.

On Monday, February 14, the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" actress made use of her Instagram account to share photos of the couple as they celebrated Valentine's Day together. Along with a cozy black-and-white selfie of the two, she wrote in the caption, "Committing valen-crimes."

Not stopping there, Rachel also took to her Instagram Story to give a look at how she spent her Valentine's Day with Josh. In the clip, Josh fed her while they both giggled. "Saucy," she wrote over the adorable footage. "Happy love day from me and mine."

Rachel and Josh got close on the set of Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic musical movie. For her performance as Maria, Rachel earned the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, which made her the first Latina actress to win as well as the youngest winner in the category.

As for Josh, he played Chino Lopez in the Oscar-nominated film. Chino is a Shark gang member and is the one who courts Maria before she meets Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, at the school dance.

Rumors of Rachel and Josh being romantically involved have been spreading for over a year. The two also often post videos and pictures together on social media, which led fans to think they're a couple. Even on Valentine's Day last year, Rachel tweeted, "I love josh andres rivera."

Last December, Rachel also posted a series of photos to Instagram highlighting moments from 2021 that made her feel "great big love i have never felt before." The first photo was a picture of her hugging Josh, who was wearing a holiday sweater.

Along with the image, Rachel wrote, "Spending christmas eve with a man i have never met before." She further gushed, "Maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool -- like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though."