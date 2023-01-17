Rachel Zegler Determined to Wear Same Outfits to Avoid Being Hounded by Paparazzi

Instagram Celebrity

The 'West Side Story' actress admits she's frightened of being followed by shutterbugs in New York City because she's a woman living alone in the Big Apple.

AceShowbiz - Rachel Zegler is scared of the paparazzi. The 21-year-old actress - who found international fame when she took on the leading role of Maria in the 2021 remake of "West Side Story" - is determined to wear the same outfits when out and about in New York City in a bid to look less "interesting" so photographers stop following her.

"Dear paparazzi in NYC, I am literally always wearing this coat. Is it that interesting?" she said in a video posted to Twitter. "I really appreciate you all being nice to me, mostly because I'm afraid to tell you no because you're a bunch of men and I am a woman alone in New York City, but I am literally always wearing this."

"I am always going to be wearing this if it's winter in New York. I am always going to be wearing this jacket with jeans and some form of heeled shoe. It's never going to be anything different!"

The "Let Me Try" singer - who is due to follow up her success in "West Side Story" as she takes on the title role of "Snow White" in the live-action remake of the Walt Disney classic in 2024 - went on to add that she "doubts" the photographs of her will be lucrative for the paparazzi because she is not at the same level of fame as someone like pop superstar Jennifer Lopez.

She added, "I hope you make a lot of money for your photos, but I don't think you will. I'm not J Lo! I don't know!"

