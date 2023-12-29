Rachel Zegler Shares Her Hopes for 2024

Instagram Celebrity

While reflecting on her experiences in the past twelve months ahead of the approaching New Year, the 'West Side Story' actress is hopeful for a 'better' 2024.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rachel Zegler has looked back at her year of ups and downs. The actress, 22, found fame playing Maria in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation of "West Side Story", and 2023 saw her star in blockbusters "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes".

"I spent this year making a few movies, travelling the world, bringing home the best dog, navigating my opinions on myself while the world felt all-too-comfortable sharing theirs, yet feeling the most love in the world from those who count, wearing pretty dresses, releasing two movies, feeling real support from incredible women on two press tours (!!!)," she said in a lengthy Instagram post about the past 12 months.

"Catching many common colds, losing luggage, learning new recipes, finding luggage, being in the #1 movie in the world two weekends in a row (!!!!!!), catching butterflies, making friends, bidding farewell to loved ones, minding my own business, and writing music, all at the side of the love of my life."

Rachel may have been referring to the passing of Angus Cloud with her nod to saying "farewell to loved ones." She was one of the raft of celebrities who paid tribute to the "Euphoria" star after his shock death on July 31 aged 25 from an accidental overdose.

Rachel said at the time, "Please remember how loved you are. This world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. There are reasons to stick around. And this world needs you. Oh, Angus. We celebrate you."

She signed off her message looking back on the last year, "I hope you spent 2023 well. I hope 2024 finds you even better. I hope you are kinder in the world, kinder to yourself, kinder to those you'll never know. More love next year. See you then."

