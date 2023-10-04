 

Rachel Zegler Blasts Podcaster Over Sexist Comments on Taylor Swift Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Rachel Zegler Blasts Podcaster Over Sexist Comments on Taylor Swift Amid Travis Kelce Romance
The 'West Side Story' star fumes after Barstool Sports podcaster Dan Katz makes 'horrible' comments and demands to see Taylor and Travis' intimate video to validate their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Rachel Zegler may have not joined Taylor Swift's squad just yet, but she's certainly going to be on the singer's radar now. The actress has come to the pop superstar's defense against a podcaster's sexist comments on Taylor amid her dating rumors with Travis Kelce.

Responding to a clip of Barstool Sports podcaster Dan Katz's take on the hot issue, the Golden Globe winner tweeted on Tuesday, October 3, "it's not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated."

She accused the public of being biased as she continued, "you will never see people speaking this way about a man. that goes for a lot of different scenarios. we do not pick apart men's attitudes and relationships the way we do women's. and it's not always just men who speak this way about us. women can and do, too. it sucks."

"leave taylor swift alone!" the "West Side Story" star demanded, before claiming, "seeing a lot of 'it's a joke' but you've got to understand that since the beginning of time 'you can't take a joke' has been synonymous with 'let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences' - we're sick and tired! it's never been funny! get a life!"

Rachel Zegler's Tweets

Rachel Zegler defended Taylor Swift against a podcaster's sexist comments.

In the clip in question, Dan shared his take on the romance rumors involving Taylor and Travis. "If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I'll consummate this relationship and be like, 'Fine,' " he said on the "Pardon My Take" podcast on Monday. He stressed, "Until I see some d**k in vagina. P in V otherwise it's not real. I want to see insertion."

Dan doubled down on his comments as he posted the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote along with it, "If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sunday's [sic] I'm going to need to see a sex tape. These are my demands."

Similar to Rachel, many were left disgusted by Dan's comments. "Jesus Christ what an absolute piece of s**t you are," one user blasted the podcaster. "It's crazy how sexual harassment is justified to you bc you have a microphone," tweeted another. "If this was in real life in person ur ass would be grass."

"this is such disgusting behavior wow," a third remarked, while others took issue with his "sexist" take. "This guy looks exactly like the type of creep to say some wack s**t like this," one Reddit user weighed in.

