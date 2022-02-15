Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Music

In the song, which he describes as 'an ode' to his former spouse, the 'Wild 'N Out' host sings, 'If I could go back to where we started at,' before adding, 'As much as I want you back.'

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon is celebrating Valentine's Day by releasing his new single "Alone". In the newly released song, the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" host belted out some sad lyrics that allude to him still having feelings for his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

"I say I'm cool when I know I miss it/ I'd trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at," the 41-year-old TV personality sings. He then continues to croon in the track, "As much as I want you back/ It's probably better where you at."

"'Cause I'm still running the streets/ I'm still all in the sheets," Nick continues singing. He adds, "Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me."

Nick also shared the song on Instagram. Along with the link to the track, he wrote, "This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone."

"Alone" is the first single from Nick's upcoming R&B mixtape, "Raw NB: The Explicit Tape", which is scheduled to be released on February 18. "This is the gospel of my broken soul," the talk show host said of his new project in a statement. "This is as raw as it gets." The TV host himself described the song specifically as "an ode to Mariah Carey" in a press release.

Nick and Mariah tied the knot in 2008 before deciding to get divorced in 2016. The exes share two 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actor is also dad to 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell.

Nick is also a parent to 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Nick welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at 5 months old in December after a battle with brain cancer.

More recently, Nick hosted a gender reveal party for Bre Tiesi. During the bash, he revealed that they're expecting a baby boy. The private party, which was attended by a small group of friends, took place in Malibu last month.