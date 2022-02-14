New Legend Begins in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' First Teaser Trailer

TV

Arriving during the Super Bowl LVI, the new video features a look at a beautiful place which seems to be the island country of Numenor and the show's characters including an unknown elf character played by Benjamin Walker.

AceShowbiz - Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" are treated to the first teaser trailer for Amazon Prime's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". Arriving during the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, the new video offers fans a first good look at the upcoming prequel series.

The 1-minute-long teaser trailer kicks off with a female voice teasing more wonders in the Middle-Earth. "Have you ever wondered ... what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it," the voice says.

Fans are also given a look at beautiful place that has two massive statues featured prominently in initial posters advertising 2001's "The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring". As the two Argonath statues are one of the great works of the kingdom of Gondor, it's believed that the beautiful place is the island country of Numenor, the human civilization whose survivors founded Gondor.

The video also features two hunters with elk horns, who are described as "nomadic hunters wandering the fields of Middle-earth." Megan Richards' "lovable, curious" harfoot later makes an appearance, with Morfydd Clark's younger version of Galadriel putting her life at stake as she's climbing up a massive frozen waterfall in armor and full kit.

Original character Halbrand, who is "a fugitive from his own past," is seen struggling at his boat. Ismael Cruz Cordova's Arondir later is glimpsed before an elf played by Benjamin Walker flashes on the screen. Other characters including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete) are also featured in the trailer.

The official description of the upcoming series' official read, " 'The Lord of the Rings' brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings', and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

The logline continued, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will arrive on September 2 on Amazon Prime.