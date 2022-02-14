Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Music

When beautifully belting out the song during the pregame show at SoFi Stadium, the six-time Grammy-nominated RnB singer looks stunning in a burgundy sequin dress with a high slit.

AceShowbiz - Jhene Aiko kicked off the 2022 Super Bowl with her powerful performance. The "While We're Young" songstress perfectly delivered a soft rendition of "America the Beautiful" at the 2022 Super Bowl.

On Sunday, February 13, the 33-year-old singer/songwriter stunned the audience with her performance of "America the Beautiful" at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While belting out the iconic song, she confidently added her own groove, showcasing her impeccable vocals for all of America to hear.

"America, America…But now wait a minute, I'm talking about/ America, sweet America," Jhene sang, reciting the lyrics written by Katharine Lee Bates in 1895, set to music by Samuel A. Ward. "You know, God done shed his grace on thee/ He crowned thy good, yes he did, in brotherhood/ From sea to shining sea," she continued.

"Thank you," Jhene shyly said at the end of her performance as Mickey Guyton came on shortly after for the national anthem. For the special moment, Jhene also looked gorgeous in a stunning burgundy sequin gown with a high slit.

Her dress also had long sleeves and a high neck. To complete her look, Jhene added a dramatic earpiece on her left side. She opted to keep her dark, straight hair tucked behind her ear to show it off.

Upon learning of her stunning performance, many social media users took to social media to praise Jhene. "JHENE AIKO SOUNDED LIKE A LITERAL ANGEL IM SO IN LOVE," one Twitter user gushed. Another proud fan tweeted, "@JheneAiko did a beautiful job and looked stunning. You go girl."

"Jhene Aiko singed [sic] really good to start da game," a separate social media user wrote. A fourth chimed in, "The only good thing about the game was Jhene Aiko," while a fifth raved, "So proud of @JheneAiko. You were gorgeous and with the harp….. it was heavenly."

Ahead of Jhene's performance, NBC introduced her performance "America the Beautiful". However, the camera guy mistakenly panned the camera to Mickey and had Jhene's name labeled underneath.

Shortly after the mishap, NBC was slammed by online critics. "Not the NFL showing Mickey Guyton and saying it's Jhene Aiko," one person tweeted. Another said, "Jhene Aiko and Mickey Guyton don't look alike. Tighten up NBC. All black folks don't look alike."

"Um. Did the director (or whoever) not know Mickey Guyton is not Jhene Aiko??? #SuperBowl," a separate social media user sarcastically asked. Someone else wrote, "The cameraman having the camera on Mickey Guyton instead of Jhene Aiko is very telling #SuperBowl."