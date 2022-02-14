 
 

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'
Music

When beautifully belting out the song during the pregame show at SoFi Stadium, the six-time Grammy-nominated RnB singer looks stunning in a burgundy sequin dress with a high slit.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jhene Aiko kicked off the 2022 Super Bowl with her powerful performance. The "While We're Young" songstress perfectly delivered a soft rendition of "America the Beautiful" at the 2022 Super Bowl.

On Sunday, February 13, the 33-year-old singer/songwriter stunned the audience with her performance of "America the Beautiful" at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While belting out the iconic song, she confidently added her own groove, showcasing her impeccable vocals for all of America to hear.

"America, America…But now wait a minute, I'm talking about/ America, sweet America," Jhene sang, reciting the lyrics written by Katharine Lee Bates in 1895, set to music by Samuel A. Ward. "You know, God done shed his grace on thee/ He crowned thy good, yes he did, in brotherhood/ From sea to shining sea," she continued.

"Thank you," Jhene shyly said at the end of her performance as Mickey Guyton came on shortly after for the national anthem. For the special moment, Jhene also looked gorgeous in a stunning burgundy sequin gown with a high slit.

Her dress also had long sleeves and a high neck. To complete her look, Jhene added a dramatic earpiece on her left side. She opted to keep her dark, straight hair tucked behind her ear to show it off.

  See also...

Upon learning of her stunning performance, many social media users took to social media to praise Jhene. "JHENE AIKO SOUNDED LIKE A LITERAL ANGEL IM SO IN LOVE," one Twitter user gushed. Another proud fan tweeted, "@JheneAiko did a beautiful job and looked stunning. You go girl."

"Jhene Aiko singed [sic] really good to start da game," a separate social media user wrote. A fourth chimed in, "The only good thing about the game was Jhene Aiko," while a fifth raved, "So proud of @JheneAiko. You were gorgeous and with the harp….. it was heavenly."

Ahead of Jhene's performance, NBC introduced her performance "America the Beautiful". However, the camera guy mistakenly panned the camera to Mickey and had Jhene's name labeled underneath.

Shortly after the mishap, NBC was slammed by online critics. "Not the NFL showing Mickey Guyton and saying it's Jhene Aiko," one person tweeted. Another said, "Jhene Aiko and Mickey Guyton don't look alike. Tighten up NBC. All black folks don't look alike."

"Um. Did the director (or whoever) not know Mickey Guyton is not Jhene Aiko??? #SuperBowl," a separate social media user sarcastically asked. Someone else wrote, "The cameraman having the camera on Mickey Guyton instead of Jhene Aiko is very telling #SuperBowl."

You can share this post!

Hollywood Mourns 'Unexpected' Death of 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman

New Legend Begins in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' First Teaser Trailer

Related Posts
Jhene Aiko Set to Host 2021 Grammy Awards' Pre-Show Ceremony

Jhene Aiko Set to Host 2021 Grammy Awards' Pre-Show Ceremony

Jhene Aiko Looks Back at Clash of Emotions Caused by Grammy Nominations And Uncle's Death

Jhene Aiko Looks Back at Clash of Emotions Caused by Grammy Nominations And Uncle's Death

Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko

Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko Blocks Fan on Twitter for Asking About Ariana Grande

Jhene Aiko Blocks Fan on Twitter for Asking About Ariana Grande

Most Read
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'
Music

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith

Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith