Aspiring Rapper Busted for Jumping Diddy's Security Gate to Play Him a Demo

In a video surfacing online, a 23-year-old guy named Isaiah Smalls is seen cursing at people driving past the street while trying to figure out the way to enter Diddy's home.

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs recently got an unwanted visit from an aspiring rapper. It was unveiled that the "I'll Be Missing You" spitter's security had to call cops after a man named Isaiah Smalls jumped on his fence to play him a demo.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old guy showed up at the hip-hop mogul's mansion in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 12. In a video obtained by the outlet, the man was seen trying to figure out the way to enter the property. He was also seen cursing at people driving past the street.

Isaiah reportedly managed to jump Diddy's gate, prompting security to detain him until police arrived at the location. He was later taken into custody but released just after an hour later. Diddy allegedly was not home when the incident happened.

The news came two months after one of Diddy's homes in Los Angeles hit the market for $14.5 million. The New York Post reported that the estate was also the site of the first-ever NFT gallery earlier last year.

The mansion, which is located in Beverly Hills and was built 17 years ago, was listed by the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass. The listing read, "This ultra-private expansive home embodies the quintessential LA lifestyle and captures all the elements of holistic living."

"Designed in harmony with its surroundings this spectacular home is ideal for modern living, family and entertaining alike," the description added. "The home displays a harmonious mix of cutting-edge technology and classical finishes, the feeling is grand yet inviting throughout."

It was said that the "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" rapper lived in the property from 2008 to 2013. At that time, the emcee/record producer starred in "A Raisin in the Sun" and earned awards for his "Dirty Money" and "Hello Good Morning" tracks.