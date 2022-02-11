DaBaby Banned From L.A. Bowling Alley After Getting Into Big Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Suge' spitter, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, reportedly attacks Dani's brother first after he approaches him during London on da Track's private event at Corbin Bowl.

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby's recent altercation with DaniLeigh's brother has cost him his bowling privileges. After getting into a nasty fight with Brandon Bills at a bowling alley in Los Angeles, the "Suge" rapper reportedly got banned from the location.

Revealing the news was TMZ. An employee of Corbin Bowl, which is located on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana, told the outlet that they gave police security footage from the brawl. According to police, the "Ball If I Want To" spitter was the aggressor while the "Nysd" artist was the victim.

The case is still under the investigaiton with DaBaby being investigated for assault with a deadly weapon. About what started the Thursday, February 10 physical altercation, a witness claimed that Brandon approached DaBaby first during London on da Track's private event and told him that he did not like what DaBaby did to his sister Dani.

The fight resulted in the "ROCKSTAR" hitmaker, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, being prohibited to visit the bowling alley. As for the 675340 Records DK artist, he is reportedly free to return to the spot and bowl 10 frames.

Later, Brandon took to Instgaram Story to show off scars on his face. In the video, he could be seen having what appeared to be cuts on his forehead and his cheek. There was also a wound underneath his lower lip.

His sister Dani, meanwhile, condemned DaBaby's attack and called him out on Instagram Story. "Lame as hell!!!!" the singer fumed. "Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he's by himself and not even touching him!!!"

"... Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now !!!" the singer, who shares a baby daughter with the Ohio-born emcee, went on arguing. "Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad."