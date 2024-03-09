Denise Richards Garners Mixed Responses on Shocking Hair Makeover

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' gets to hear what the public think of her new hairstyle, which she debuted on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Denise Richards has surprised social media users with her hair transformation. Shortly after flaunting her new hairstyle, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" received mixed responses from many.

On Thursday, March 7, the 52-year-old former reality TV star made use of her Instagram page to upload a video from her appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" one day prior. In the clip, it could be seen that she appeared different, nearly unrecognizable, with her new look.

Denise, who is known for her iconic wavy tresses, styled her long hair into tight and voluminous curls. She appeared to have styled the locks into a half ponytail, only leaving a little of them covering part of her forehead. She previously dyed her hair, trading her blonde tresses for brunette locks.

For the appearance, Denise opted to wear an asymmetrical dress, allowing her to embrace one of her shoulders and arms. She looked stunning in the sparkling skin-tight green dress that came with one long sleeve. In addition, the gown was long enough to cover her knees.

The TV personality completed the look with a pair of open-toe gold high heels, which featured matching straps. She accessorized herself with a number of bracelets on her wrist and a necklace as well as a pair of simple earrings. She also put on makeup, including glossy pink lipstick and long lashes.

Later on, one of her photos from the night was uploaded via Instagram by a media outlet. Her recent picture, which was put on the left, was edited to be side-by-side with a snap, highlighting her previous hairstyle. The right picture showed her long blonde tresses, which framed her face, styled in loose waves.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular appeared to have said that they like the previous hairstyle, saying, "I'm not a fan of the curly hair on her." Similarly, another joined in, "The photo on the right looks fire!!"

In contrast, a third gushed, "I love it! She looks relevant and fresh! She was looking fried and washed out with all that awful bleached hair. She cleans up really well!" A fourth exclaimed, "Love!! She looks authentic.... the straight looks like EVERYONE else."

