 

Denise Richards Garners Mixed Responses on Shocking Hair Makeover

Denise Richards Garners Mixed Responses on Shocking Hair Makeover
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' gets to hear what the public think of her new hairstyle, which she debuted on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Denise Richards has surprised social media users with her hair transformation. Shortly after flaunting her new hairstyle, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" received mixed responses from many.

On Thursday, March 7, the 52-year-old former reality TV star made use of her Instagram page to upload a video from her appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" one day prior. In the clip, it could be seen that she appeared different, nearly unrecognizable, with her new look.

Denise, who is known for her iconic wavy tresses, styled her long hair into tight and voluminous curls. She appeared to have styled the locks into a half ponytail, only leaving a little of them covering part of her forehead. She previously dyed her hair, trading her blonde tresses for brunette locks.

For the appearance, Denise opted to wear an asymmetrical dress, allowing her to embrace one of her shoulders and arms. She looked stunning in the sparkling skin-tight green dress that came with one long sleeve. In addition, the gown was long enough to cover her knees.

  Editors' Pick

The TV personality completed the look with a pair of open-toe gold high heels, which featured matching straps. She accessorized herself with a number of bracelets on her wrist and a necklace as well as a pair of simple earrings. She also put on makeup, including glossy pink lipstick and long lashes.

Later on, one of her photos from the night was uploaded via Instagram by a media outlet. Her recent picture, which was put on the left, was edited to be side-by-side with a snap, highlighting her previous hairstyle. The right picture showed her long blonde tresses, which framed her face, styled in loose waves.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular appeared to have said that they like the previous hairstyle, saying, "I'm not a fan of the curly hair on her." Similarly, another joined in, "The photo on the right looks fire!!"

In contrast, a third gushed, "I love it! She looks relevant and fresh! She was looking fried and washed out with all that awful bleached hair. She cleans up really well!" A fourth exclaimed, "Love!! She looks authentic.... the straight looks like EVERYONE else."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94
Related Posts
Denise Richards Still Upset by Erika Jayne's Inappropriate Joke About Daughter Sami Sheen

Denise Richards Still Upset by Erika Jayne's Inappropriate Joke About Daughter Sami Sheen

Denise Richards Shuts Down Rumor She's Collaborating With Daughter Sami Sheen on Adult Platform

Denise Richards Shuts Down Rumor She's Collaborating With Daughter Sami Sheen on Adult Platform

Denise Richards 'Naive' About Charlie Sheen's Struggle With Addiction

Denise Richards 'Naive' About Charlie Sheen's Struggle With Addiction

Denise Richards Claims Charlie Sheen Supports Sami's Adult Content Career Due to Huge Paychecks

Denise Richards Claims Charlie Sheen Supports Sami's Adult Content Career Due to Huge Paychecks

Latest News
Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern
  • Mar 09, 2024

Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern

Denise Richards Garners Mixed Responses on Shocking Hair Makeover
  • Mar 09, 2024

Denise Richards Garners Mixed Responses on Shocking Hair Makeover

Kris Jenner Sparks Concern Within Friends and Family With Multiple Rumored Nose Jobs
  • Mar 09, 2024

Kris Jenner Sparks Concern Within Friends and Family With Multiple Rumored Nose Jobs

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder
  • Mar 09, 2024

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer
  • Mar 09, 2024

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If She Physically Trained for 'Damsel'
  • Mar 09, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If She Physically Trained for 'Damsel'

Most Read
Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 15:57:55

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway