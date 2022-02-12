DC Unveils First 'Aquaman 2' Footage and 1st Look at Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher in 'Black Adam'

Movie

Released ahead of Super Bowl LVI, 'The World Needs Heroes' sizzle reel offers new look at Warner Bros. Pictures' 2022 superhero movies, including 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', 'Black Adam', 'The Batman' and 'The Flash'.

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. Pictures didn't wait until the big day to debut a teaser for its upcoming superhero movies. Just two days before the Super Bowl LVI, 2022 DC movies sizzle reel has made its way out online, giving a look at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", "Black Adam", "The Batman" as well as "The Flash".

The teaser opens with familiar footage of Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) having a deep conversation while staring into each other's eyes. The scene moves onto footage of a cloaked Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) staring down a couple of helicopters.

"My son dreamt of a better world, that's why he saved me," he says in a separate scene featuring him having an exchange with Aldis Hodge's Hawkman. Then the footage cuts to "The Flash" scenes which are set to the voiceover of Michael Keaton's Batman talking about the timeline that was previously included in last year's DC FanDome trailer.

Up next is a short glimpse into "Aquaman 2", showing Jason Momoa's titular character in his new black stealth suit. The video continues with a mash-up of new footage from those movies, including one scene that gives first look at Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and a closer look at Hodges in his golden Hawkman armor with his signature wings.

The final part of the trailer reveals Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate talking to Black Adam, "Come with us. It's a glorious world out there waiting for you," that aptly sounds like an invite to moviegoers.

The trailer declares that "The World Needs Heroes" as DC offers the first film of its 2022 slate, "The Batman", on March 4, followed by "Black Adam" on July 29. "The Flash" is set to arrive on November 4, before "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" caps off the year on December 16.