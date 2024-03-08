 

Denise Richards Still Upset by Erika Jayne's Inappropriate Joke About Daughter Sami Sheen

During her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen', the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum makes it clear that she's still bitter about the comments.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - It's not easy for Denise Richards to forgive and forget about the comments that Erika Jayne made about her daughter Sami Sheen's OnlyFans venture. During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Denise made it clear that she's still bitter about them.

In the Wednesday, March 6 episode of the show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum opened up about the remarks. "Some of the stuff [Erika has] said about my kids and [Garcelle Beauvais]' kids, I didn't understand. But God forbid you talk about her son," the "Wild Things" star told host Andy.

She continued, "It's just unbelievable to me that she wouldn't even understand why I'd be upset."

Later in the episode, Denise also explained why she thought the mention of her daughter was more drastic than someone bringing up Erika's 32-year-old son Tommy Zizzo, who is an LAPD officer. She shared, "Her son is a grown man, and Sami was a minor [when Erika made the threesome joke]."

Erika, meanwhile, defended her comments when making an appearance on "WWHL" back in January. "I wouldn't have brought up Denise's daughter had she not pushed so hard," the "XXPEN$IVE" singer said. "That's really the truth, and that's the answer: I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there, and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it."

Tension between Erika and Denise began after the former made an "inappropriate" joke Sami, whom Denise shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Erika suggested that the then-14-year-old Sami was supposed to know about threesome because she's on OnlyFans.

"Okay your oldest daughter is on OnlyFans. She doesn't know [what a threesome is]?" Erika questioned. She also asked Denise, who also joins the subscription-based adult site, to reveal who is "more profitable" between her and Sami.

