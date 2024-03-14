 

Denise Richards Praises Sami Sheen Before Daughter Launches Collaborative Adult Content

Denise Richards Praises Sami Sheen Before Daughter Launches Collaborative Adult Content
The former Playboy Playmate showers the young model on an adult-only platform with praise a few days before her daughter releases her first collaborative boy/girl content.

AceShowbiz - Sami Sheen had been showered with praise by Denise Richards before she launched her first collaborative boy/girl adult content. The OnlyFans model received a heartfelt message from her actress mother days prior to the release of the collaboration.

The 53-year-old actress gushed about being "so proud" of Sami as she wished her 20-year-old daughter a happy birthday on March 9. Making use of Instagram, she wrote, "Happy 20th birthday my beautiful Sami girl. I love you so much & I'm so proud of you."

Denise went on to praise Sami, whom she shares with actor Charlie Sheen, "You're as beautiful inside & have been a wise soul since the day you were born. I love you so much and I'm beyond grateful & blessed to be your mom. I love you girlie girl."

Seemingly mentioning Sami's grandmother, the actress further penned, "And your Nana is always watching over you & here with you always & I know she is so proud of you too." She then concluded, "Happy Birthday @samisheen."

In the wake of the sweet birthday tribute, Sami voiced her appreciation to her mother. In the comments section of the post, she stated, "This is so sweet, thank you mom I love you so much."

The post had come a few days before Sami released her first collaborative boy/girl content for her OnlyFans account. On Tuesday, March 12, she teased the adult content, which she created with TikTok star Aiden David, on her social media platforms.

Sami took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let out a photo of herself with Aiden. In the photo, it could be seen that she had a white towel wrapped around her body. Meanwhile, he went shirtless and covered his private parts with a matching towel.

The two, whose hair appeared wet, struck a pose in front of a huge mirror in what appeared to be a bathroom. Along with the photo, Sami wrote in the tweet, "My first B/G collab is out today #collab," adding a link to her OnlyFans account.

