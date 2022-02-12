 
 

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss
The Jules Vaughn depicter and her musician boyfriend first sparked romance rumors in January after they were caught 'kissing and dancing' during dinner with some pals.

  Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - It's official! After a few weeks of speculation, "Euphoria" stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike finally confirmed their relationship with a photo of them sharing a steamy kiss.

Posting the PDA-filled picture was the 26-year-old Florida singer/songwriter on his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 10. In the image, he and his girlfriend were seen locking lips during dinner.

"Happy birthday happy birthday," so read the caption of the post. The lovebirds, whose birthdays are one day apart in December, were seen having chocolate cakes for the special occassion.

Dominic and Hunter sparked romance rumors last month after a fan told Deuxmoi that he/she saw the fashion model backstage at one of the musician's shows. Another online user informed the gossip account that they were "kissing and dancing" while hanging out at The Nice Guy with their co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie.

The pair were also caught on camera walking hand-in-hand during two different dinners. The first one was at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood and the second one was at Craig's restaurant.

While Hunter might have a romantic relationship with Dominic in real life, she was bothered by the presence of his character Elliot on "Euphoria". Hunter's Jules previously accused her on-screen girlfriend Rue, portrayed by Zendaya Coleman, of having a crush on Elliot, who was introduced on the first episode of the show's second season.

When addressing the possible love triangle between the three characters, Hunter told Entertainment Weekly, "That's not objectively very good for Rue and Jules' relationship considering that would be cheating. So yeah, it's kind of a big f**king mess." She went on to note, "I think Elliot is just chilling and not really thinking about what he's doing, and I don’t think his intentions are ill, but it’s certainly messy."

