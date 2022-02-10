 
 

Kanye West Shares Photos of Kim Kardashian and Kids as He Begs God to Bring Family 'Back Together'

Meanwhile, Kanye's girlfriend Julia Fox doesn't appear to have a problem with him wanting his ex back because she's sure 'there's still some residual feelings.'

AceShowbiz - Kanye West wants to turn things around. Although he has been calling out Kim Kardashian on social media, the "Donda" artist recently shared photos of her and their kids as he begged God to bring their family "back together."

On Wednesday, February 9, Ye posted a compilation picture of Kim and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, from her Vogue interview. "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," the rapper wrote in the caption.

After Hollywood Unlocked re-shared the Yeezy designer's post on Instagram, his girlfriend Julia Fox liked the post. Julia herself previously divulged that she's not concerned about Ye making comments about wanting to get his ex back.

"I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human," the "Uncut Gems" actress said on "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters."

Meanwhile, in her Vogue interview, Kim opened up about her split from Ye. "For so long, I did what made other people happy," she said. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

"I always think, What will be next? Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me," the daughter of Kris Jenner added. "And there's something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it's just not that serious."

Kim, who recently clashed with Ye over North's TikTok account, also discussed their co-parenting dynamic. "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " she explained. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader. No matter what you're personally going through."

