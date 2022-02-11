Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'

Music

Ava Ames and Jack Lewis, who star as schoolmates in 'Everything Has Changed' music video, look all grown up in the visuals for Ed and Taylor's new joint single.

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are back with a new collaboration. The "Thinking Out Loud" crooner just unleashed the new version of "The Joker and The Queen" along with its music video, which continues the story of his and Taylor's previous duet, "Everything Has Changed".

In the visuals released on Friday, February 11, Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from "Everything Has Changed" music video look all grown up. While the pair go to different colleges, they remember their time together by looking at old photographs.

Both Ava and Jack feel sad and alone without the presence of each other. They cannot even enjoy going to parties. Jack later sends a text message to Ava before they reunite at the end of the footage.

In "Everything Has Changed" visuals, Jack and Ava were just some kids who went to the same school and grew closer as time passed by. The clip ends with Taylor picking up Ava, while Ed picked up Jack. They eventually went their separate ways.

Following the release of "The Joker and The Queen", Ed wrote on Instagram, "The joker and queen featuring @taylorswift is out right now." He added, "Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I'm so so honoured to have her on this song."

"Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she's also a very close friend, I'm very lucky to have her in my life," the British singer further gushed. "For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now ! Hope you love the song, and the video, and have a great week x."

The new version of "The Joker and the Queen" appears on Ed's latest album, "=". The track marks his fourth official collaboration with the "All Too Well" hitmaker following "Everything Has Changed" (2012), "End Game" (2017) and "Run (Taylor's Version)" (2021).