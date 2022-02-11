Dave Chappelle Denies Killing 'Affordable Housing' Plan in Ohio

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

As the project has reportedly been scrapped after the comic voices his objection to the plan during Village Council meeting, his representative has issued a statement denying that he kills the affordable housing plan.

AceShowbiz - Dave Chappelle has reacted to the recent backlash over his comments about affordable housing plan in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. The project was scrapped after he voiced his objection to the plan during Village Council meeting on Monday, February 7. To set the record straight, a representative for the funnyman denied that he shut down the plan with his comments.

"Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing," Dave's publicist Carla Sims explained in a statement on Thursday. "Without question, Dave Chappelle cares about Yellow Springs. He's sewn into the fabric of the Village."

The spokesperson added, "The passion with which he delivered his comments during the Village Council meeting was just as evident as when he fought to create living-wage jobs with his famed 'Summer Camp' for residents during the height of the COVID pandemic."

"Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village," the statement continued.

It went on to read, "The whole development deal, cloaked as an affordable housing plan, is anything but affordable. Three out of 143 lots would have been for 'future' affordable housing. The rest of the homes were to be priced between $250k and upwards of $600k. In Yellow Springs, and in many other places, that is not considered affordable housing. Instead, it's an accelerant on the homogenization of Yellow Springs."

Dave was under fire after a video of him opposing the project circulated online. In the viral clip, the 48-year-old threatened to pull his money from the community if they approved plans to develop 53 acres of residential housing. "I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns," the comic, who plans to open a restaurant called "Firehouse Eatery" and a comedy club called "Live from YS" in the development, said. "I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table."