 
 

Dave Chappelle Denies Killing 'Affordable Housing' Plan in Ohio

Dave Chappelle Denies Killing 'Affordable Housing' Plan in Ohio
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

As the project has reportedly been scrapped after the comic voices his objection to the plan during Village Council meeting, his representative has issued a statement denying that he kills the affordable housing plan.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dave Chappelle has reacted to the recent backlash over his comments about affordable housing plan in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. The project was scrapped after he voiced his objection to the plan during Village Council meeting on Monday, February 7. To set the record straight, a representative for the funnyman denied that he shut down the plan with his comments.

"Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing," Dave's publicist Carla Sims explained in a statement on Thursday. "Without question, Dave Chappelle cares about Yellow Springs. He's sewn into the fabric of the Village."

The spokesperson added, "The passion with which he delivered his comments during the Village Council meeting was just as evident as when he fought to create living-wage jobs with his famed 'Summer Camp' for residents during the height of the COVID pandemic."

  See also...

"Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village," the statement continued.

It went on to read, "The whole development deal, cloaked as an affordable housing plan, is anything but affordable. Three out of 143 lots would have been for 'future' affordable housing. The rest of the homes were to be priced between $250k and upwards of $600k. In Yellow Springs, and in many other places, that is not considered affordable housing. Instead, it's an accelerant on the homogenization of Yellow Springs."

Dave was under fire after a video of him opposing the project circulated online. In the viral clip, the 48-year-old threatened to pull his money from the community if they approved plans to develop 53 acres of residential housing. "I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns," the comic, who plans to open a restaurant called "Firehouse Eatery" and a comedy club called "Live from YS" in the development, said. "I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table."

You can share this post!

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout
Related Posts
Dave Chappelle to Still Get High School Theater Named After Him Amid 'The Closer' Controversy

Dave Chappelle to Still Get High School Theater Named After Him Amid 'The Closer' Controversy

Dave Chappelle Called 'Childish Bigot' by Students at His Alma Mater

Dave Chappelle Called 'Childish Bigot' by Students at His Alma Mater

Netflix Transgender Staffer Quits After Failing to Get Dave Chappelle Dropped Over Homophobic Jokes

Netflix Transgender Staffer Quits After Failing to Get Dave Chappelle Dropped Over Homophobic Jokes

Dave Chappelle Says He Loves 'Being Canceled' Amid Netflix Special Controversy

Dave Chappelle Says He Loves 'Being Canceled' Amid Netflix Special Controversy

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics