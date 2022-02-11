Gayle King Collapses to the Floor After Learning of Her False Positive COVID-19 Test

Instagram TV

Despite the negative test results, the 67-year-old TV personality, who initially received positive COVID-19 test results alongside co-host Vlad Duthiers, takes precautions by appearing on-air from inside a mobile van.

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gayle King experienced a health scare on Thursday, February 10. In an episode of "CBS Mornings", it was revealed that the TV host tested positive for COVID-19 after being administered a PCR evaluation. However, her subsequent tests thankfully came back negative.

Despite the negative test results, the 67-year-old took precautions by appearing on-air from inside a mobile van. "I've been so freaking careful. I just couldn't believe it," she said in the Thursday's broadcast. "I had a positive PCR, a negative antigen. Then, we've since taken multiple [tests], they've all been negative. Everybody on my team is negative. I don't even know how to explain this."

Gayle went on to say, "I just got off the phone with my doctor, she said Gayle you're fine just put on your mask and carry on. But it is very, very jarring, I have to say." She admitted to being so shocked when she found out the results. She said she collapsed to the floor and had to "literally be picked up" off the ground by Shawna Thomas, who serves executive producer of "CBS Mornings".

Co-host Tony Dokoupil reportedly went to Gayle at 7:30 A.M. "I never expected to be sitting in a van. I came, ready to go to work," she continued to elaborate. "There was an exposure. I have had a test, and now we are waiting for the results of my test. So rather than take a chance and hurt anyone else, or somebody else would be affected, I am down in my van."

The TV personality also claimed that she was supposed to head to Los Angeles for vacation on Friday and she said she's "still hoping to do" so.

In addition to Gayle, co-host Vlad Duthiers tested positive for coronavirus. Vlad, who had been filling in for Nate Burleson, left the broadcast. He is set to return to the show on Friday as he also tested negative after the initial positive test results.

"Had a bit of a scare this morning when one of my routine PCR tests came up positive for covid-19. Took two more PCR tests to be sure and they both came up negative," Vlad explained on Twitter. "I'll see you tomorrow on @CBSMorningsat 7amET and then @CBSNewsat 9amET."