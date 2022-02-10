 
 

'The Batman' to Debut Early in Imax Theaters, Tickets Already Selling Out

Warner Bros. Pictures
After Warner Bros. offers fans a chance to watch the Robert Pattinson-starring movie on the same day of the NY premiere, tickets for the special Imax advance previews have sold out immediately.

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. is making the wait for its highly anticipated new superhero movie a little bit shorter. The studio announced on Wednesday, February 9 that "The Batman" will debut early in Imax theaters.

The DC fan event will be held on March 1 in more than 350 Imax locations across the U.S. That's two days ahead of the usual nationwide previews on Thursday, March 3 and three days before the movie opens everywhere domestically on March 4.

The special Imax advance previews also give fans a chance to watch the Matt Reeves-directed movie on the same day with those attending the New York premiere. "Matt has created a must-see big-screen experience with 'The Batman', and audiences around the country have proven they really can't wait to see it on the biggest screen possible," Warners president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said in announcing the Imax news.

True to the studio's prediction, tickets to the showtimes at 350 locations have sold out immediately after the date of the special Imax advance previews was announced. With such high enthusiasm, the movie is estimated to open big in the $100 million range, which is considered a huge feat since the pandemic era.

"The Batman", starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role and his alter ego Bruce Wayne, centers on the Gotham vigilante's second year of fighting crimes as he uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family. He will be facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).

Zoe Kravitz is cast as Catwoman a.k.a. Selina Kyle, while Colin Farrell is cast as the Penguin. Jeffrey Wright plays James Gordon, Andy Serkis is Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard plays Gil Colson, Gotham's district attorney, and John Turturro stars as Carmine Falcone, a Gotham City crime lord.

