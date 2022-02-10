 
 

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Crash Students' Museum Field Trip in 'Emo Girl' Music Video

Kicking off the music video of the track, which is set to be included in MGK's 'Mainstream Sellout' is MGK's close pal and frequent collaborator Travis Barker who makes a cameo.

  • Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith have unveiled the music video for their latest single, "Emo Girl". Released on Wednesday, February 9, the visuals sees the two musicians serving up pop-punk fun.

Kicking off the video is MGK's close pal and frequent collaborator Travis Barker. He appears as a school teacher guiding young students through a museum field trip.

As the kids watch footage of Willow and MGK performing in different settings, the kids gradually become emo. They sport black lipstick, fishnets as well as fake tattoos.

"She's got makeup by the mirror in her bedroom/ Thigh-high fishnets and some black boots/ Nose pierced with the cigarette perfume/ Half dead but she still looks so cute (Yeah)," MGK sings. "She is a monster in disguise/ And she knows all the words to the trap songs/ Takes pics with a cherry-red lipstick (Mhm)/ Says she only dates guys with a big -, mhm."

Willow later belts out, "She puts eyeliner on her dark skin/ She tells me lies but she knows all of my secrets/ And when we drive in the car and I say, 'Who is this band?'/ She says, 'You won't understand, this some next s**t'/ Choke-choke-choker on her neck/ Kiss me, holy f**k, I'm bleeding on your blink tee/ So, so, so many regrets/ You tell me you’re depressed, baby girl, that makes two of us."

Willow and MGK then harmonize in the chorus, "I fell in love with an emo girl/ I'm in love with an emo girl/ I fell in love with an emo girl/ All I want is an emo girl."

Speaking to Travis about "Emo Girl", which will be included in MGK's new album "Mainstream Sellout", for a Rolling Stone feature in November 2021, Willow said, "To be a Black woman and be able to come on that song and write my verse with my outlook on life -- just being able to be authentically me on that song -- those are the kinds of things that are going to make more people feel seen. That's the most beautiful part of music."

"Mainstream Sellout" is set to be released on March 25.

