 

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Cover Images/Robert Bell
Celebrity

While he admitted to having a high income during the years he worked in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, the actor says his earnings significantly decreased as the filming of the franchise ended in 2022.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson is unable to pay $10,000 in child support owed to his ex-wife Samantha Lee. The Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast and Furious" film series claimed he couldn't afford the amount due to the effects of Hollywood strikes.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 45-year-old first stated that his income fluctuates greatly depending on acting gigs. While he admitted to having a high income during the years he worked in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, the actor said his earnings significantly decreased as the filming of the franchise ended in 2022.

In addition, last year's strike has impacted Tyrese's earnings. His lawyer explained, "[Gibson] was gravely impacted just as everyone who works in Hollywood."

Because of the six-month work stoppage in the film industry in 2023, and because [Gibson] has not shot a major film since 2022, [Gibson's] income has decreased to less than twenty percent (20%) of what [Gibson] was earning in August 2022, which [Gibson] would like to prove at a hearing on this matter," the lawyer added.

Earlier this year, Samantha accused Tyrese of being in contempt of court for failing to pay the court-ordered $10,690 per month in child support. Samantha alleged that the "F9" star had paid her only $3,500.00 in December 2023 and January 2024.

Tyrese himself previously called Samantha a "gold digger." Posting a video of his former spouse speaking to the camera, he wrote, "How can you hate what's out there in the media and blogs when YOU all of this f**k s**t out there... Stranger, none of your OWN FRIENDS know who you are or what you've become. Gold digger, Gaslighter, narcissist, manipulator."

The singer also claimed that his ex-wife took their baby on her own and "lied in court documents that leaked to the press and media." He fumed, "You have been demanding $20,000 a month and refuse to let that s**t go... One your own you make 150k a year out 4 year has ALL that she needs... Greed and dark entitlement issues."

