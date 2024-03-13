Tyrese Gibson Defends Lavish Vacation After Claiming He's Too Broke to Pay Child Support

Cover Images/PAPIX/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 'Fast and Furious' actor insists he didn't spend any money on his trip overseas as he fights ex-wife Samantha Lee in legal dispute over child support.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson defends his recent trips overseas, insisting they should not be used as evidence in his ongoing dispute with ex-wife over child support because they cost him next to nothing.

The actor has admitted to not paying his full child support but claims his actions were not intentional. He has argued that his income has declined significantly since the support order was issued.

Gibson's lawyer stated that his income peaks during years when he films "Fast and Furious" installments. In 2022, when Gibson filmed the latest movie, his income was at its highest. However, he has not filmed any subsequent segments since then, resulting in a drop in his income.

Despite a court order in October requiring Gibson to make timely payments, he has allegedly failed to do so. In a recent motion, his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, has requested that he be held in contempt and ordered to cover her attorney fees. She is also seeking interest on the unpaid portion of child support.

After their divorce trial in 2022, the judge emphasized the importance of fulfilling Gibson's financial obligations for the benefit of their daughter. The judge advised the couple to avoid arguments in front of their child, as it could negatively impact her mental health.

You can share this post!