 
 

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

The Roman Pearce depicter in 'Fast and Furious' film series says he comes forward with his mom's diagnosis because he feels 'helpless' and 'this is [his] cry for help.'

  • Feb 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson has revealed that his mom is in ICU with Pneumonia and COVID-19. When announcing his mother's hospitalization, the Roman Pearce depicter in "Fast and Furious" film series asked fans to pray for her.

The model/actor shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, February 5. "In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I've ever gotten… I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray," he began his message.

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he added. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted [ I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help."

"I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he's pulled you OUT of a coma before," the 43-year-old singer went on noting. "Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…."

  See also...

Tyrese once again asked his online devotees to "pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged." He then lamented, "I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she's got so much more to do. Amen."

"I'm her Baby Boy I don't know if I will be able to handle this one…. Text me don't call I don't have any words right now fight mother please fight," the "F9" actor elaborated at the end of his lengthy caption. "I never ever ask… #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever… Her name is Pricilla Murray…. Amen."

Many have since shown support to Tyrese, including Viola Davis who commented, "Praying. Warriors prayers." Trina replied, "Sending you love and strength, praying hard for you." Jermaine Dupri, meanwhile, sent out several hands praying emojis.

