Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

Despite the 'Look at Me Now' singer liking photos that Diamond posts of her newborn daughter Lovely, fans are not convinced that the baby girl is his since they don't look much alike.

Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown has added fuel to the speculation that he has become a father of three. Although both he and Diamond Brown remain silent on the paternity of her daughter Lovely, the R&B star appears to confirm that he's the father of the newborn baby girl.

Breezy has reportedly "liked" new pictures that Diamond posted of her daughter on her Instagram page. Most recently, the model updated her page with a new photo showing the infant's face to mark her turning one month old.

Though Chris "liked" the photos of Lovely, his fans are not as convinced as they were that he is the father of Diamond's daughter after seeing the little girl's face. Many pointed out that Lovely doesn't look much like the 32-year-old singer, while his other children, Royalty and Aeko, bear a striking resemblance to Chris.

"Chris genes don't look too strong on this one," said one commenter. "That baby don't look like him," another agreed as writing. A third weighed in, "I can't tell who this child looks like."

One other fan noted, "Looks nothing like him. His other kids look like him. He better get a DNA." Someone else added, "his son came out looking just like him. Royalty had a lot of similarities but this baby don't…but hey if you seen maury you known that didn't matter lol."

Diamond announced her child's arrival on Instagram back in January. At that time, she posted a photo of the newborn along with the baby's measurements. However, she covered the infant's face with a brown heart emoji.

"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown," the model wrote in the caption. "My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy.."

Later that month, Diamond let out a photo that saw a man's fingers touching the baby lightly as he held a pacifier. The picture prompted Internet sleuths to assume that it was Chris' hand featured in the shot.