 
 

Harry Jowsey Admits to Being a 'Scumbag' for Fueling Khloe Kardashian Dating Rumors

Harry Jowsey Admits to Being a 'Scumbag' for Fueling Khloe Kardashian Dating Rumors
The 'Too Hot to Handle' star addresses the dating rumors between him and the Good American jeans founder in a new interview, admitting that it is wrong of him to fuel the fire when nothing actually is going on between them.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harry Jowsey is owning up to his mistake. The "Too Hot to Handle" star addressed the dating rumors between him and Khloe Kardashian in a new interview, admitting that it was wrong of him to fuel the fire when nothing actually is going on between them.

"I wish these rumors are true, but they're not," Harry said in the Tuesday, February 8 episode of his "Tap In" podcast. "If that relationship happened, we'd be set for life," he added, stressing that the Netflix star and the Good American jeans founder are "not dating" and the rumors were "all fake."

Harry explained that the rumors first started after an Instagram account that shares unverified celebrity gossips. He speculated that someone submitted a bogus tip to the account after he shared on his Instagram Story that he was "gonna go surprise someone special" with gifts. That was when the rumors started to spread to other fan accounts.

Instead of quickly setting the record straight, Harry decided to run with it. Now, he admitted that he was acting like "a f**king scumbag." He revealed, "The next morning, I posted a carousel of me in the bath, and the second photo was the flowers and the Bentley. I was like, 'I might as well feed into it. Why not?' "

The rumors went rampage until Khloe shut them down, insisting that the speculations were "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE." Days later, Harry also took to his page to clear things up about his alleged romantic relationship with Khloe. He wrote on his bio, "In a very serious committed relationship with @netflix (not Khloe)."

Prior to this, some fans believed that Harry's PR team was behind all the rumors. Harry did post a photo of a bouquet of flowers in a Bentley. "His PR company were 100% behind this. This guy pretended to be friends with Joe Exotic's boyfriend. He's thirsty for fame," a critic commented. Meanwhile, another chimed in, "It's the 'PR' agency trolls for me."

