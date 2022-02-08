Harry Jowsey Shuts Down Khloe Kardashian Romance Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Too Hot to Handle' star's social media activity arrives days after the reality TV star and Good American jeans founder showed a strong reaction to the rumors.

Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harry Jowsey has finally reacted to romance rumors between him and Khloe Kardashian. After Khloe denied the speculations, the "Too Hot to Handle" star addresses the matter on Instagram.

On Monday, February 7, Harry took to his page to clear things about his alleged romantic relationship with Khloe. The Netflix star wrote on his bio, "In a very serious committed relationship with @netflix (not Khloe)."

Harry's social media activity arrived days after Khloe showed a strong reaction to the rumors. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star responded to a Kardashian-Jenner fan account which shared an Instagram post claiming that the two have been "DM-ing back and forth."

It's also said that Harry recently "picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house." In the caption, the account wrote, "I'm pretty sure it's not true but what do you guys think about this?" Khoe caught wind of the post and quickly set the record straight by commenting, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

Fans applauded the Good American jeans founder over her response. "Love her shutting that down right away!! Khloe deserves an amazing man!!!" one user commented, while another wrote, "Klearing up with the Kardashians."

Some others believed that Harry's PR team was behind all of this as Harry did post a photo of a bouquet of flowers in a Bentley. "His PR company were 100% behind this. This guy pretended to be friends with Joe Exotic's boyfriend. He's thirsty for fame," a critic commented, while another chimed in, "It's the 'PR' agency trolls for me."

Harry was briefly engaged to his co-star Francesca Farago during the Netflix hit's May 2020 Zoom reunion. The following month, Francesca announced their split in a five-minute-long YouTube video.

"I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time," he explained at the time. "Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia. There was a big reason why I had to end things with Francesca because I was in a very dark point in my life."